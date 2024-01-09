Certificate Forgery Claims Plot To Discredit Aiyedatiwa Ahead Poll — Aide 

Certificate forgery claims against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa are false and sponsored by political enemies to discredit the governor ahead of the November 16, 2024 governorship poll in Ondo State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, made this known in a statement on Monday.

The aide said “desperate elements” having failed to get Aiyedatiwa impeached have resorted to blackmail.

“A governorship aspirant last night held a meeting with some individuals at a popular hotel in Akure where he gave the directive to those present to write stories alleging that the Governor used forged certificates to contest election,” Adeniyan said.

“It is important to alert members of the public to this plot which is aimed at discrediting Mr. Governor ahead of the coming governorship election in the State.

“Mr. Governor contested in a joint ticket with his former principal in the 2020 governorship election and his credentials were duly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and those are in public domain.”

Will Aiyedatiwa Contest 2024 Gov Poll?

Considering the inconsolable and sober mood in the state caused by the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu late December, it might be too early for Aiyedatiwa to show interest in the 2024 governorship poll in the state but ambition is progressive.

Already, INEC has fixed the Ondo State Governorship Poll for November 16, 2024, barring last-minute changes.

Aiyedatiwa, who will complete Akeredolu’s second term by February 2025, is constitutionally permitted to run for office with his name on the ballot and remain the governor of the state even for eight more years if the electorate so decides.

However, the question on the lips of keen observers reading the political barometer in Ondo is: Will Aiyedatiwa run for office or silently bow out by February 2025? Can he win the hearts of gladiators in Akeredolu’s camp and get them to support him for possible electoral victory? Only time will tell.