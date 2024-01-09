Court Adjourns Kanu’s N1bn Suit Against FG Till March 4

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja has fixed further hearing for March 4, 2024 in a fresh N1 billion suit filed by the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government and three others.

The others are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Department of State Services (DSS), and its Director General, Yusuf Bichi.

Justice James Omotosho rescheduled hearing in the fundamentals rights enforcement suit on Monday following the absence of the applicant’s lawyer.

At the mention of the case, no lawyer announced appearance for the applicant, while the respondents were represented by two lawyers Enoch Simon (for the Federal Government and the AGF) and I. Awo for the DSS.

Simon informed the court that his clients were only served with the hearing notice and had not been served with the suit’s originating processes.

The lawyer said he was in court out of respect for the law.

After listening to the lawyers, Justice Omotosho adjourned till March 4 for hearing and ordered that a hearing notice be issued and served on the applicant.

In the suit filed for Kanu by his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, the IPOB leader is seeking a declaration that the respondents’ act of forcible seizure and photocopying of confidential legal documents pertaining to facilitating the preparation of his defence, which were brought to him at the respondents’ detention facility by his lawyers, amounted to denial of his rights to be defended by legal practitioners of his own choice.

He also sought a declaration that the respondents’ act of refusing or preventing his counsel from taking notes of details of counsel’s professional discussions/consultations with him at DSS detention, with said discussions/consultations relating to preparation of his defence amounted to denial of his right to be given adequate facilities for the preparation of his defence by legal practitioners of his own choice, among others.