Gunmen Kill Traditional Chief In Ogun

Gunmen have killed a traditional chief in Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The deceased identified as High Chief Bashorun Abiofin was shot by three yet-to-be-identified assailants on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident while visiting the crime scene, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, revealed that the command has commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of the high chief.

“I have just returned from Sagamu, it is true, we are suspecting murder and we are on top of it,” he said.

“We are trying to unravel the mystery behind the death. I just returned from the scene in Sagamu now.”,

The deceased has, however, been buried according to Islamic rights.