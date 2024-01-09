No Hiding Place For Corrupt Persons – EFCC Chairman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday said there is no hiding place for corrupt persons amid the recent arrest suspension and probe of government officials over corruption allegations.

Last Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu ordered the immediate suspension and investigation of Ms Halima Shehu, the National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Program Agency over alleged financial malfeasance.

The EFCC also grilled the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk over an alleged N37.1 billion fraud, as well as her predecessor in office, Betta Edu over alleged Fraud.

“We believe that with the kind of President we have, who is ready and willing to do the right thing, and from what we have seen in recent times and the last 48 hours, it is clear that he has provided the political will and leadership and created the atmosphere for us to work,” the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said when he received the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja.

“So, there is no hiding place for the corrupt. We must give our best, we must be committed and give the President the support he needs. Nobody is too big to be investigated in this country. Once you are not playing according to the rules, we will investigate you.”

He further noted that the engagement with the ICPC was sending the right signals to the entire country that the anti-corruption agencies are coming together and extending hands of comradeship and fellowship to each other with a mind to work together.

He recalled that there was a subsisting Memorandum of Understanding, MoU between both agencies.