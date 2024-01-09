Sexual Harassment: Court Remands Suspended UNICAL Prof

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered that Prof Cyril Ndifon, a suspended Dean of Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre, pending the conclusion of his bail application.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) had arraigned Ndifon in court on four counts over an alleged sexual misconduct against some of his students.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the anti-graft agency, Azuka Ogugua, the ICPC said the don pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

Counsel for the defendant, Okon Efut, had prayed that the defendant be granted bail as the application for that had been filed on his behalf on January 2, 2024.

The statement added that the counsel for the ICPC opposed the bail application on the ground that one of the lawyers representing the defendant, Sunny Anyanwu, had allegedly threatened one of the star witnesses ICPC lined up for the trial.

In his defence, Anyanwu, who had earlier argued that the name of the said witness was not listed in the charges read, later told the court that it was the ‘witness’ that called him.

Justice Omotosho, however, directed Anyanwu to file his affidavit of fact within 48 hours over the threat allegation of ICPC witness leveled against him.

He also ruled that the defendant (Ndifon), be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre till on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 when hearing on his bail application would be concluded.