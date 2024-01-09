Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In Delta Gov Poll Appeal

Supreme court on Tuesday reserved the Judgement in the appeals by the SDP, Labour party and the APC challenging the victory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared that Oborevwori of the PDP polled 360,234 votes to win the governorship election ahead of Omo-Agege of the APC, who secured 240,229 votes.

An appeal court judgement in November had affirmed his election with a three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu dismissing the petition filed by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege

The tribunal held that the petition contained unsubstantiated allegations, noting that it was devoid of merit and speculative.

