Tiwa Savage Petitions Police Over Alleged Harassment By Davido 

More details are beginning to emerge about why music executive Tunji Balogun also known as Tee Bliz who is the ex-husband of Tiwa Savage has suddenly gone wild on Davido on social media in the past few days.

Tee Blizz who shares a son with Savage had posted confrontational messages about the Unavailable singer including a warning to stop attacking the mother of his child.

Well, the lines have now been connected after a leaked petition by Savage to the Nigerian police over alleged harassment from Davido has surfaced online.

In the document dated 9th of January 2024 and signed by the MTV Europe Award-winning Savage, Davido is accused of offline and online harassment including physical threats over Savage’s continued association with Sophia Momodu with whom Davido shares an eight-year-old daughter.

The petition reads partly: “On the 23rd of December, I made a post which included myself and Sophia on my Instagram story, a feature on Instagram, which allows you to put up a post for 24 hours, and Mr Adeleke sent messages to my manager, who is also a part of his management team, that I shouldn’t worry and should never say a word to him, and that I was taunting him, uttering very disrespectful malicious and derogatory words to my person.”

While a member of Tiwa Savage’s team has confirmed to Channels Television that the petition emanated from the singer, David’s team is yet to respond to messages as of this time.