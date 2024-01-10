Afenifere Urges FG To Take Firm Stance Against Corruption

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has urged the Federal Government to take a firm stance against corruption especially amongst those who have been chosen to serve the people.

In a statement by its National Organizing Secretary, Otunba Kole Omololu, the organization said it is deeply committed to the progress and well-being of the nation and as such, it is ready to provide its support in the battle against corruption.

We strongly believe that eradicating corruption is essential for creating an environment that promotes sustainable development, equal opportunities, and social justice for all Nigerians. Therefore, we urge President Boa Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to reaffirm his dedication, along with his government, to the growth and advancement of Nigeria.

“As the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria, President Tinubu must show the determination and resolve to address the critical issue of corruption, which has plagued our beloved country for far too long.

“Corruption remains a significant barrier to our nation’s development and hampers our collective aspirations.

“It is imperative that we confront this issue directly and foster a society where corruption has no room to thrive,” the organization’s communique partly read.

The group said it firmly believes that adopting a zero-tolerance approach to corruption is vital in achieving this goal. Given recent revelations regarding alleged corruption within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, we urge the President to initiate a thorough investigation into these allegations.

“It is crucial to meticulously examine every aspect of the ministry’s financial transactions to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Additionally, we call for a comprehensive investigation into the financial transactions associated with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as a forensic audit of the ministry and the companies involved in the excessively inflated consultancy’s verification fees”.

Afenifere raised concerns about the expenditure of almost 4 billion naira solely for verifying beneficiaries and questions how much money will be left to be disbursed to the verified beneficiaries from the limited resources of the country.

“We firmly believe that no one should be exempt from this investigation, as the government under President Tinubu’s leadership must set an example and demonstrate unwavering commitment to the principles of good governance.

“Furthermore, we emphasize the importance of conducting this investigation without any interference or bias, ensuring a fair and just process.

“The Nigerian people have entrusted President Tinubu with their confidence, and it is his responsibility to uphold that trust by demonstrating a commitment to transparency and accountability,” the group stated.