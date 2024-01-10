Bilateral Relations: FG To Maintain Defence Cooperation With France

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has said that the Federal Government of Nigeria was committed to maintaining bilateral relations on Defence with France.

The Minister made this known when he received the outgoing Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann and her delegation in Ship House Abuja.

Badaru said that Nigeria was ready to build on the existing relationship between the two countries pointing out that the training and technology transfer would further strengthen the bilateral relations both countries have shared.

While appreciating the outgoing Ambassador for the cordial relationship with Nigeria, he said both countries are strategic partners and promised to further strengthen it to higher levels of operations.

A statement by the ministry’s press director, Henshaw Ogubike, noted that earlier, the Ambassador, Emmanuelle Blatmann commended the Nigerian Government for its warm gesture, love, and trust towards her.

In addition, the Ambassador said that there was the need to develop cooperation in intelligence sharing between the two countries in the fight against extremism, terror movement and regional insecurity.

Mrs. Blatmann said that she has been appointed the Head of African and Indian Ocean at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in France promising that France will cooperate more with Nigeria to deepen its defence relationship with Nigeria.