Collaborative Efforts Among Critical Stakeholders Will End Sit-At-Home In South-East – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has underscored the significance of collaborative efforts among critical stakeholders in South-East Nigeria in ending the illegitimate sit-at-home order.

He made the call on Wednesday while on an operational visit to 14 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA), Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) Barracks in Ohafia, Abia State, according to a statement by the Nigerian Army spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The COAS further reiterated that the involvement of all stakeholders in the region will restore the region to normalcy, where socio-economic activities it is known for will blossom.

READ ALSO: CBN Sacks Boards Of Union, Keystone And Polaris Banks

He thanked the Abia State Government for the tremendous support the NA has been receiving in the State.

He reassured that under his watch the Nigerian Army will continue to support the State Government and the good people of Abia State to curb insecurity.

In his response, the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, expressed appreciation for the efforts of Nigerian Army troops in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies in addressing threats to security in the state.

This, he noted, has translated positively in the reduction of insurgency in the state and entire South-Eastern region.

Governor Otti was particularly pleased with the introduction of Operation CRUSH in the State, adding that all identified flash points have been relatively calm.

Lieutenant General Lagbaja visited the Headquarters 14 Brigade Ohafia, where he charged the troops to ensure that peace returns to the troubled parts of the region.

This, he averred is a task that must be done to restore public confidence for citizens to go about their normal businesses without fear or intimidation.

He pledged that the infrastructural development currently sweeping through Nigerian Army formations will surely impact on the GEJ Barracks as well.

The Army Chief further urged the troops to remain resolute in the conduct of their operational tasks and loyal to the President, Commander-in -Chief and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He added that troops must adhere to extant rules of engagement, respect the fundamental human rights of the citizenry and above all conduct themselves professionally in line with global best practices.

The COAS hinted that the Federal Government has supported the Nigerian Army tremendously and reassured troops that their welfare will be given the desired attention under his watch.