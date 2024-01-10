‘Miscarriage Of Justice’, Ardo Faults Suit ‘Withdrawal’ Against Fintiri At S’Court 

In a twist on Wednesday, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa State, Umar Ardo, says he is not aware of any “withdrawal” of his suit against Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s re-election at the Supreme Court.

Ardo, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, described the “withdrawal” of his suit against Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a “miscarriage of justice”.

Ardo had sought the nullification of Fintiri’s re-election on the grounds that there was substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act, corrupt practices, threats, and violence during the exercise.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had in November dismissed a petition filed by Ardo, challenging Fintiri’s victory in the 2023 polls. The SDP candidate had also lost at the Tribunal.

Ardo subsequently moved his case to the apex court.

On Wednesday, counsel for the SDP, Sylvester Imanobe, said the party had 6,000 votes during the election and the court pointed out that there was a difference between the integrity of the election and numerical strength.

Towards this end, Ardo’s counsel saw the mood of the court and took the hint to withdraw the appeal.

Shortly after, the SDP candidate on our breakfast show said there was a miscarriage of justice against him.

“This is the second time the Supreme Court is doing that to me,” he claimed, saying that the first time was in 2014 against ex-President Goodluck Jonathan when he faulted his plan to recontest as President. Ardo said the law was clear that no governor or President can be in office for a cumulative period exceeding eight years.

The SDP candidate, who expressed frustration against the apex court, said “the issue of number of votes was not in contention in my appeal”.

“I spent a lot of money in going to court from Tribunal to the Supreme Court. I spent a lot of money in politics.

“You cannot beat my case at the Supreme Court. There is a huge miscarriage of justice against me. Whatever it is let the court determine the case on its merit,” he said.