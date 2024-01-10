PHOTOS: ‘Bring AFCON Cup Home’, Sanwo-Olu Hosts Eagles

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday hosted the Super Eagles in Lagos State ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

“It was an honour to host the Super Eagles this evening at the Lagos State/NFF Send Forth event as they gear up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations,” the governor said in a post on X (Twitter).

“My prayers are with our team for strength, resilience and unity on this journey.

“To the Super Eagles: You carry the hopes of a nation on your shoulders. As you represent us at the #AFCON2023 , may you play with passion, unity, and determination. Make Nigeria proud and bring the cup home.

“Let’s soar, Super Eagles!”