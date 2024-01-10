×

PHOTOS: Super Eagles Arrive Abidjan For AFCON 2023

The team was hosted to a dinner by the  Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated January 10, 2024
Twitter
Super Eagles players arrived Abidjan on Wednesday for the 2023 AFCON. X/@FotoNugget

 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived at the Aéroport International Felix Houphouet Boigny d’Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations starting on Saturday.

The team, which left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Wednesday morning, was led by coach Jose Peseiro and captain Ahmed Musa.

Super Eagles players arrived Abidjan on Wednesday for the 2023 AFCON. X/@FotoNugget

Channels Television reports that before their departure to Abidjan on Wednesday morning, the team was hosted to a dinner by the  Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

Midfielder Alex Iwobi arrived Abidjan with teammates on Wednesday. X/@FotoNugget

The Nigerian team joins Atlas Lions of Morocco, Egypt, Mozambique, Senegal, and Guinea-Bissau, among others to touch down in Cote d’Ivoire for the tournament.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is expected to lead the Eagles’ attack in Ivory Coast. X/@FotoNugget

The Eagles will play their first match of the tournament with Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, January 14, 2024, followed by games against host country Cote d’ Ivoire on Thursday, January 18 and Guinea Bissau on Monday, January 22, 2024.

More Stories