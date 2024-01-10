PHOTOS: Super Eagles Arrive Abidjan For AFCON 2023

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived at the Aéroport International Felix Houphouet Boigny d’Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations starting on Saturday.

The team, which left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Wednesday morning, was led by coach Jose Peseiro and captain Ahmed Musa.

Channels Television reports that before their departure to Abidjan on Wednesday morning, the team was hosted to a dinner by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

The Nigerian team joins Atlas Lions of Morocco, Egypt, Mozambique, Senegal, and Guinea-Bissau, among others to touch down in Cote d’Ivoire for the tournament.

The Eagles will play their first match of the tournament with Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, January 14, 2024, followed by games against host country Cote d’ Ivoire on Thursday, January 18 and Guinea Bissau on Monday, January 22, 2024.