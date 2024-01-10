Prospective Corps Members To Register For Mobilization With NIN – NYSC

All eligible Prospective Corps Members are expected to register for Mobilization with their National Identification Numbers (NIN) starting from 2024 Mobilization Exercise.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Eddy Megwa, and made available to Channels Television on Wednesday.

He noted that this was part of the deliberations during the meeting of NYSC Management led by the Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed with the Management of National Identification Management Commission, led by its Director General, Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed said the collaboration with NIMC on Corps Mobilization would strengthen the online registration process for the Scheme.

He added that the NYSC Integrated system that was introduced in 2014 has tremendously assisted the Scheme in its mobilization process, but there is need for improvement.

In her remarks during the visit, the Director General of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, was said to have promised the readiness of the commission for the collaboration between both agencies.

She lauded the NYSC mobilization protocols and the Scheme’s efforts towards moulding Corps Members for leadership responsibilities for over fifty years of its operations.

The NIMC boss said the synergy will simplify the entire mobilization process and also address multiple issues.

She added that the commission has partnered many several government agencies while promising to present the best services to the nation.