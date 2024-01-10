Sanwo-Olu, Bello, Other APC Governors Meet In Abuja  

Governors under the platform of the Progressives Governors Forum are currently meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The meeting, the first in 2024, is taking place at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

In attendance so far are Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Uba Sani (Kaduna).

READ ALSO: Desperate Forces Working To Accord Bola Ige’s Fate To Agunloye – Soyinka

Others are Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq among others.

The meeting is held under the leadership of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma who is the Chairman of the Forum.