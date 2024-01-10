SuperSports Makes U-Turn, To Broadcast All 52 AFCON Matches

Multichoice, owners of Digital Satellite Television( DStv), have announced that its sporting channel, SuperSports will broadcast all 52 matches at the 2023 African Cup of Nations holding in Cote d’Ivoire.

The announcement is coming after the company had last week stated that it will not transmit the tournament “because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament..”

“However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.”

“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOtv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions,” MultiChoice had said in a statement.

But in a post it captioned “No gree for anybody” on X on Wednesday, the company confirmed that SuperSports will show all 52 AFCON 2023 matches to its customers.

The 34th edition of the biennial tournament which is being hosted in Cote d’Ivoire will start on 13 January and end 11 February, 2024.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group A and will face host country Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.