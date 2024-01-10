This Is Sad, Shocking, Nigerians React To Destruction Of Seized Elephant Ivory

On Tuesday it was reported that the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) incinerated 2.5 tonnes of seized elephant ivory and 2.436.15 kg of skin from other species worth over N9.9 billion, as part of the agency’s move to combat the illegal ivory trade and protect the nation’s dwelling elephant population.

Nigerians have been reacting since the news broke out, and while some saw this as a groundbreaking development, several others questioned the initiative – asking why would such amount of resources be destroyed, rather than used for the good of the country.

Below are reactions of Nigerians who took to various social media platforms to air their views on this recent development.

READ ALSO: FG Destroys 2.5 Tonnes Of Seized Elephant Ivory, Others Worth N9.9bn

Reactions from X

Reactions from FB