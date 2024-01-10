Tinubu Appoints NAHCON Board, Management Team

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), pending confirmation by the Senate.

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

“The President, in his resolve to ensure hitch-free and seamless 2024 Hajj operations, appointed the following persons to the Board of NAHCOM,” the statement read.

“The President mandates the appointees to dedicate themselves to the task of ensuring that operations of the National Hajj Commission are more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of Nigerians.”

Those appointed included Jalal Arabi as Chairman, Aliu Abdulrazaq (Commissioner, Policy, Personnel, and Finance), Prince Anofi Elegushi (Commissioner, Operations), and Professor Abubakar Yagawal (Commissioner, Planning and Research).

Membership drawn from the geo-political zones included Dr Muhammad Umaru Ndagi (North Central), Abba Jato Kala (North-East), Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman (North West), Tajudeen Oladejo Abefe (South West), Aishat Obi Ahmed (South East).

Others were Zainab Musa (South-South), Professor Musa Inuwa Fodio (Jama’atul Nasril Islam), Professor Adedimizi Mahfouz Adebola (Supreme Council on Islamic Affairs).