Tinubu Appoints New Board For Christian Pilgrim Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved a new board for the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), the Presidency has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said the nine-member board were drawn from the geo-political zones as well as a representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

While Colonel Aloche Adole will serve as the board’s Chairman, Dr. Stephen Adegbite will serve as Secretary.

“The President charges the new appointees to consider their appointment as an opportunity to serve the nation and, as such, wholly commit themselves to this important purpose,” Ngelale said.

Other members of the board included Omowumi Olubunmi Ogunlola (South West), Clement Alobu Nweke (South East), Weli Wosu (South South), Prof. Joseph Haruna Mamman (North West), Dr. Toma Hamidu Ragnjiya (North East), Dr. Simon Abu Samson Dolly (North Central) and Bishop Raphael Benjamin Nwankwo (CAN).