11 New Supreme Court Justices To Be Sworn In Next Week

Eleven new justices of the Supreme Court will be sworn in next week, Channels Television has learnt.
The Senate had in December 2023 confirmed the 11 justices as requested by President Bola Tinubu.
The Justices billed for swearing-in are:
Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR
North Central
Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah
North Central
Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris
Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani
North East
Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur
North West
Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar
North West
Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa
South East
Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme
South East
Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya
South East
Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein
South south
Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru
South West
When sworn in, the apex court will have the full complement of 21 justices, as envisaged by the Constitution.