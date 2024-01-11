11 New Supreme Court Justices To Be Sworn In Next Week

Eleven new justices of the Supreme Court will be sworn in next week, Channels Television has learnt.

The Senate had in December 2023 confirmed the 11 justices as requested by President Bola Tinubu.

The Justices billed for swearing-in are:

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR

North Central

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

North Central

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris

Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani

North East

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur

North West

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar

North West

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

South East

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme

South East

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya

South East

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

South south

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru

South West

When sworn in, the apex court will have the full complement of 21 justices, as envisaged by the Constitution.