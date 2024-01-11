Alleged Rape: Court Fixes Jan. 26 For Judgement In Trial Of Bishop Feyi Daniel

The Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja has fixed January 26th to deliver judgment in the case of a cleric, Bishop Oluwafeyiropo Daniel, accused of raping two of his church members.

Justice Rahman Oshodi fixed the date for judgment after the prosecution led by Babajide Boye and the defendant’s lawyer, Fola Awonusi, adopted their final written addresses.

Daniel was arraigned before the court by the Lagos State Government on a two-count charge of rape contrary to section 260 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The state had claimed that the defendant, the Founder of “I Reign Christian Ministry,” allegedly committed the offences sometime in June 2020 at Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Awonusi, in his final written address, urged the court to discharge and acquit his client because the evidence presented by the state showed malice and financial gains on the part of the alleged survivors.

The lawyer also argued that there were contradictions in the evidence given by the prosecution witnesses.

He urged the court to reject the evidence of the prosecution witness and acquit the defendant.

But the prosecutor urged the court to convict Daniel on the weight of the evidence adduced before it.

He argued that there was evidence of struggle, adding that the defendant forced himself on the alleged survivors.

He said the contradictions, which the defence argued about were immaterial.

“In line with our argument, we urge the court to convict the defendant of the four-count charge. We have established sexual assault and attempted rape. We urge the court to convict the defendant accordingly,” Boye said.