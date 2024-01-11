Supreme Court Affirms Umo Eno As Akwa Ibom Gov

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the validly elected governor of Akwa Ibom State after dismissing the appeals of the three parties challenging the outcome of the election held on March 18 2023.

This comes after the apex court panel led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji dismissed the appeals of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and the Action Alliance (AC) based on the non-qualification of the governor over allegations of certificate forgery, which the governor denied.

The Court of Appeal had upheld the judgment dismissing the suit challenging the primary that produced Umo Eno as the PDP candidate for the state.

Okon had prayed the court to disqualify Eno on grounds that he allegedly forged a West African Examination Certificate (WAEC) which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election.

The appellate court had dismissed the suit for want of merit and awarded the sum of 15 million naira against the plaintiff.

The judge ruled that Okon’s arguments were based on assumption and that he was unable to prove to the court that Eno’s certificates were forged.