Police Nab Notorious ‘One Chance’ Couple In Abuja, Recover Vehicle

Federal Capital Territory Police Command says operatives from Utako Police Divisional Headquarters have arrested a couple in connection with series of robbery, specifically ‘one chance’ activities within the FCT and its environs.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josphenie Adeh, in a statement said the couple Chukwudi Okorie, 51, and Chibuzor Okorie, 43, were arrested on Wednesday alongside Esther Gabriel, 51, all residents of Akaraka Gwagwa, FCT for the crime.

According to Adeh, the suspects confessed during interrogation to have carried out series of one chance related activities in the FCT before their apprehension.

The PPRO stated that a blue Mazda car with Reg No. FCT 590 EV, an operational vehicle used by the syndicate to perpetrate their heinous acts was recovered from one of the suspects

She added that while investigation is still ongoing to apprehend other accomplices, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba, reiteratedhis unflinching commitment to ensuring FCT remain a safe and peaceful place for residents to stay without fair from any quarters of the Territory.

The Commissioner equally urged the populace to keep up rendition of distress call and report suspicious activities through police emergency lines.