Police Tighten Security Ahead Supreme Court Verdict On Kano Gov Poll 

In a bid to forestall the breakdown of law and order, police authorities in Kano State have heightened security ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Kano governorship election.

The Supreme Court had reserved judgement on the exercise for Friday and hours before the delivery of the verdict, the Kano Police Command says it is ready to clampdown on those plotting mayhem before, during, and after the judgement.

During a press conference on Thursday, the Kano Police Commissioner Mohammed Usaini Gumel said parties in the case have also agreed to abide by the decision of the apex court.

[READ ALSO] Appeal Court Judgment: NNPP Women Supporters Storm Police HQ In Kano

Police Read Riot Act

“The opposition has also made up their mind that as a party, they will not support anybody taking the law into his hands or breaking the existing laws or going into a rampage or any kind of destruction,” he said, vowing to not “take it easy with” anyone planning “to take advantage” of the court verdict to go on a rampage in the state.

To match his words with action, security operatives comprising the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and others have been deployed to strategic points in the state.

In some parts of the North-West state, sirens from security agents’ cars were heard blaring in the hot afternoon on the eve of the Supreme Court verdict.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security at all flashpoints, including political party offices, Government House, INEC HQ, banks, commercial Areas, mosques, churches, recreation centres, and motor parks before, during, and after the judgment.

“I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of the state to go about freely with their legitimate daily activities without threat to lives and property,” the commissioner added.

‘Miscarriage of Justice’

The warning is coming months after the Kano election petitions tribunal sacked Governor Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nasir Gawuna as the winner of the March 2023 election.

While Governor Yusuf challenged the decision, the court of appeal upheld the tribunal’s ruling. But dissatisfied, he challenged the verdict at the Supreme Court.

“After careful study and rigorous stakeholder engagement, my team and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), have decided to approach the Supreme Court on the miscarriage of justice, delivered by the Appeal Court, yesterday in Abuja,” he said in a November broadcast to residents of the state.

The APC, however, welcomed the judgement and described it as a reflection of justice.

READ ALSO: Zamfara, Kano Gov Election Judgments Underscore Independence Of Judiciary – APC

Confusion Trails Verdict

There was further confusion after the court of appeal’s verdict when a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement surfaced, showing contradictions with the court ruling in favour of and against Governor Yusuf.

But the court was quick to make clarifications about the development, citing a clerical error. It said the judgment sacking the Kano governor remains valid.