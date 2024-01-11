‘Resign If Your Goal Is To Make Money,’ Keyamo Tells New Aviation CEOs 

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, charged the newly appointed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and directors of the aviation agencies to optimally carry out their duties in the best possible way as outlined in the ministry’s key performance indicators.

He also told the CEOs and directors to resign if their goal in office is to make money and not serve the Nigerian people.

Keyamo stated this during the official induction ceremony for the newly appointed aviation heads of agencies in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said some of the key performance indicators of the ministry include ensuring strict compliance with safety regulations, supporting the growth of local airlines/operators, developing human capacity within the aviation industry and generating revenue for the Federal Government, amongst others

He reminded them of the financial policy of the government and advised them to strictly adhere to it and carefully scrutinise documents most especially ones that relate to finances.

Mid December, the Federal Government dismissed all directors of civil aviation agencies in the country following the sacking of the chief executive officers of the same organisations. The government also appointed new CEOs to head the agencies.

The affected agencies include the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).