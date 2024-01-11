Rivers Assembly Donates N2m To Boat Accident Victims, Moves To Reduce Gov’s Powers

The Rivers State House of Assembly has resolved to donate N2 million to the families of the 11 victims of Wednesday’s boat accident in the state.

This was made known by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, during plenary on Thursday at the makeshift hallowed chamber within the Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Also up for 2nd reading were the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Amendment Law 2024 and the Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State-Owned Property Prohibition Repeal Law 2024.

Both bills which passed first reading on Tuesday were debated, with the Majority Leader, Hon Major Jack canvassing support for his bill saying, “The major provision of this bill is to allow the Rivers State House of Assembly to be part of recognizing and or derecognizing a traditional ruler in this state”.

Meanwhile, the member representing Port Harcourt 3 Constituency, Hon Tonye Adoki also canvassed for his bill, arguing that “the reason for repealing this law is because things today are on the high side, Mr Speaker I know you are aware of the situation of things in this country where things have tripled and most families cannot afford a square meal.

“You can imagine a situation where you will pay the sum of N5 million before you can access a government facility.”

He was supported by Alfiks Kagbang, the member representing the Andoni constituency, who said his people have asked him to support the bill.

After listening to the debates, the Speaker brought down the gavel signalling that both bills had passed a second reading before passing them on to the individual committees to scrutinize and report back in two weeks.

He then adjourned the sitting to January 19th, 2024.

If passed into law, both bills will significantly reduce the powers of the governor in recognizing and or appointing traditional rulers in the state as well as administering public facilities.