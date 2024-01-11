Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In Ogun Gov Poll Appeal

The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in the appeal filed by Oladipupo Adebutu challenging the majority judgement of the Court of Appeal that affirmed the election of Dapo Abiodun as governor of Ogun state

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice John Okoro adjourned for judgement after the parties argued and adopted their processes.

Adebutu is asking the court to set aside the election because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had initially cancelled elections in 99 polling units and consequently ordered that fresh elections, be conducted in those polling units.

The electoral body then went ahead to declare Abiodun the winner of the March 2023 election, disregarding the margin of the vote.

The governor had won the election with 13,000 votes and the votes from the cancelled polling units were 44,000.