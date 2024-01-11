10 Feared Killed As Bandits Invade Katsina Village

A fresh Thursday attack by suspected bandits has left 10 persons killed and several others wounded at Kukar Babangida village in the Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Among those killed were the Kukar Babangida Village Head, Zauren Katsina, along with his four biological children.

Residents told Channels Television on a telephone call that the bandits invaded the village in the early hours of Thursday at 1:30 am when most of the residents were deeply asleep.

It was gathered that about 6,000 persons mostly farmers and herders are inhabiting this particular village.

Kukar Babangida remained one of the vulnerable villages grappling with the activities of bandits since the emergence of banditry in the state.

“Even within the week, two bandits attacks were recorded in the Jibia Local Government Council. One of the attacks was launched along the Jibia-Batsari axis and the other attack was carried out in the heart of Jibia town itself and with each of these attacks, lives were lost,” a resident said.

The Katsina State Police Command was yet to react to the attack as several phone calls put through the Command’s Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, were left unanswered as of the time of filing this report.