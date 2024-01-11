Two Killed As Bandits Burn Vehicle Conveying Brides’ Furniture In Katsina

Two persons suspected to be a driver and his assistant have died after bandits, armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire on their vehicle along Jibia-Batsari road in Katsina State.

The incident took place at a location called Sola in Jibia Local Government Area of the State immediately before reaching Batsari Local Government Area of the State.

The vehicle was reportedly coming from Yar-Kasuwa Furniture Market in the Katsina metropolitan area and heading to deliver the loaded items mostly furniture to some villages between Jibia and Batsari local government areas.

An eyewitness said the incident took place in the late hours of Tuesday night after the bandits blocked the road, thereby intercepting the vehicle conveying furniture meant for three different brides.

According to the eyewitness, the hoodlums did not also waste time in setting the vehicle including the property such as beds, cushions, and four mattresses ablaze.

READ ALSO: 10 Feared Killed As Bandits Invade Katsina Village

He added that the hoodlums did not however allow the driver and his assistant to come out of the vehicle which in effect, rendered them dead owing to severe heat.

“After the bandits left the scene, the body of the deceased driver, identified as Babangida Garba Turaki, was laid to rest on Wednesday whereas the remains of his assistant, identified as Auwal Malle couldn’t be retrieved in one place due to the degree of heat which rendered the body into ashes,” he explained.

Police authorities are however yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this report.