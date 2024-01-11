VIDEO: AfCFTA To Take 30m Africans Out Of Poverty, Says Moghalu

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu says the the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) will take 30 million out of poverty and add $500 billion to the continent’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“The African Continental Free Trade Agreement can create an additional GDP of almost $500 billion by 2035 and take about 30 million Africans out of poverty,” he said on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, African leaders should work for the progress of the continent by creating policies that encourage intra-continental trade.