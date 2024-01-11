Zamfara: Police Ban Political Gatherings, Rallies Ahead Supreme Court Judgement

Police authorities in Zamfara have banned political gatherings and rallies ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the governorship election in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State Muhammad Dalijan issued the ban on Thursday, hours before Friday’s Supreme Court judgment on one of the petitions filed by Governor Dauda Lawal seeking to upturn the verdict of the court of appeal which invalidated his election and ordered a rerun.

READ ALSO: Police Tighten Security Ahead Supreme Court Verdict On Kano Gov Poll

He also warned the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to avoid making statements that could trigger violence in the state as the security forces would be on red alert and would deal decisively with anyone caught in the act.

While disclosing that operatives of the police have been deployed all over the State to ensure law and order, he called on residents of the state to go about their activities.