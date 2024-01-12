Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed’s Election As Bauchi Governor

The Supreme court has affirmed the election of Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Bauchi State governor.

The apex court affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal and dismissed the appeal by Sadique Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress for lacking in merit.

The appellate court had in November affirmed the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed in the March 18 governorship election.

This followed earlier judgement by the tribunal upholding Mohammed’s victory.

In the Court of Appeal judgement, the panel of three justices were unanimous, awarding no cost as the court ruled that each party to the matter should bear their costs.

The presiding judge, Justice Chidi Nwaoma Uwa, read the judgment in the order of the appellant’s plea before the appeal court.

On plea number one, the appellant had pleaded that the election be nullified because the forms and booklets used in the election were not properly filled. The court ruled that the appellant failed to prove this allegation with the needed evidence.