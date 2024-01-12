Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu’s Election As Cross River Governor

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Bassey Otu as the governor of Cross River State.

The apex court affirmed the judgement of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Otu as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Cross River State.

The appellate court had in November 2023 dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sandy Onor, for lack of merit.

Onor had earlier suffered the same fate before the election petition tribunal on September 26, 2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Otu winner of the polls, having polled a total of 258,619 votes winning in 15 of the 18 local governments of the state to defeat his closest rival, Onor who garnered 179,636 votes.