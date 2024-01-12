Ex-President Jonathan Loses Elder Sister After A Brief Illness

The elder sister of former President Goodluck Jonathan has died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State after what was described as a brief illness. She was 70.

The deceased, Madam Obebhatein Jonathan, popularly known as Amissi was a retired teacher, businesswoman, a loving mother, and grandmother who lived a dedicated life of service to God and humanity.

She was a devout Christian and a role model to many within and outside her community.

In a statement by Ikechukwu Eze, the Special Adviser on Media to former President Jonathan, the burial has been scheduled for Tuesday 16 February 2024 and other details regarding funeral rites would be announced by the family.

Obebhatein Jonathan is survived by three children, siblings, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, and her mother Mama Eunice Afeni-Jonathan.

Outpour of Condolences

. ‘ President Bola Tinubu sympathizes with former President Goodluck Jonathan over the passing of his elder sister, Madam Obebhatein Jonathan.… pic.twitter.com/CSsgG3Uzv2 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) January 12, 2024 Advertisement

Since news of her death broke, several top personalities in the country have sent their condolences to Jonathan’s family. President Bola Tinubu led the outpour of messages, sympathising with them over the demise.

“President Tinubu urges Dr. Jonathan to take solace in the legacy of Amissi, who dedicated her life to the service of God and humanity. The President prays for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for all those who mourn this painful loss,” presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement.

On behalf of my family, I express my heartfelt condolences to former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, @GEJonathan and the family over the loss of their sister, mother and grandmother, Madam Obebhatein Jonathan. May her gentle soul rest in peace. -AA Advertisement — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 12, 2024

A former vice president Atiku Abubakar also sent his condolences to the deceased family.

He wrote on his X handle: “On behalf of my family, I express my heartfelt condolences to former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and the family over the loss of their sister, mother, and grandmother, Madam Obebhatein Jonathan. May her gentle soul rest in peace”.

I commiserate with H.E. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the passing away of his elder sister Mrs. Obebhatein Jonathan, who rested in the Lord at the age of 70. May God comfort you, your aged mother and the whole family. May her soul… pic.twitter.com/SlVXxb75BM — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) January 12, 2024

“I commiserate with H.E. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the passing away of his elder sister Mrs. Obebhatein Jonathan, who rested in the Lord at the age of 70,” the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumni Adesina who also served as a minister under the Jonathan government posted on his X account.

“May God comfort you, your aged mother, and the whole family. May her soul rest in peace.”

‘Fulfilling And Impacted Life’

I commiserate with former President Goodluck Jonathan over the death of his elder sister, Madam Obebhatein Jonathan. I urge the ex-president to take solace in the fact that Madam Obebhatein, aged 70, lived a fulfilling and impacted life as a teacher, businesswoman and Christain… — Hon Abbas Tajudeen, PhD. (@Speaker_Abbas) January 12, 2024

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas described the late teacher as one who “lived a fulfilling and impacted life”.

“I commiserate with former President Goodluck Jonathan over the death of his elder sister, Madam Obebhatein Jonathan,” he said.

“I urge the ex-president to take solace in the fact that Madam Obebhatein, aged 70, lived a fulfilling and impacted life as a teacher, businesswoman, and Christian leader in her lifetime. I pray God grants the Jonathan family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and a peaceful resting place for the deceased.”