Imo CP Deploys Security Personnel Ahead Uzodinma’s Inauguration Ceremony

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma has ordered the maximum deployment of adequately equipped operatives for the effective policing of the venue and other parts of the State ahead of the Inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

According to the CP, this is to ensure a secure and peaceful atmosphere before, during, and after the inauguration.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state ASP Okoye Henry, where he also said that there will be road diversions from Fire Service Junction to Okigwe Round About along Wetheral Road, Owerri on 15/01/2024 from 0600hrs to 1800hrs, as part of security arrangements to ensure a seamless swearing-in Ceremony. Members of the public are encouraged to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.

The Commissioner also sent out a note of warning to “criminally-minded elements, who may want to foment trouble or breach public peace under any guise before, during, and after the ceremony, to desist forthwith and steer clear of the venue and the State in general, as the Police and other Security Forces shall deal decisively with any person or individuals found wanting.”

CP Danjuma implored residents of the State to remain law-abiding and vigilant before, during, and after the Inauguration Ceremony.

He also encouraged them to swiftly report any suspicious person(s) and/or clandestine activities observed within their vicinity to the nearest Police Station or via the Command’s emergency lines on 08034773600 or 08098880197. Let us work towards sustaining the peace and security that we cherish in the State.”