Sanwo-Olu Hails Supreme Court Ruling, Commends Tinubu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hailed the Supreme Court verdict that upheld his electoral victory in the March 18 governorship poll.

The five-member panel of the apex court affirmed the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of last year’s election after dismissing two separate appeals challenging his victory.

Shortly after the ruling, the governor issued a statement through his media aide, Gboyega Akosile.

He said the “verdict of the Supreme Court revalidated the position of Lagosians who freely cast their ballots on March 18, 2023.”

According to the governor, the judicial victory will spur his government to continue on the trajectory of progress that it started in 2019, which has resulted in many achievements across many areas of lives.

“I want to specially commend the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for deepening the country’s democracy,” Sanwo-Olu was quoted as saying.

“Like I said in my acceptance speech after the results of the election were declared, there was no victor or vanquished. Our approach to governance since May 29, 2019, is a clear example of inclusive governance, which we believe in and stand for. I, therefore, invite those who are still standing on the fence to show their love for our dear state by joining the train of progressive governance. We do not profess a monopoly of ideas.

“Today’s judicial pronouncement, like those of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Lagos, have buoyed our confidence in the country’s judicial system. We do not take it for granted.

“I commend the judges for the well-thought-out and detailed judgment. They explained the reasons that led them to their conclusions today. We thank the Supreme Court judges, as well as the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal judges for their firm commitment to the principle of fairness and justice.

“I thank my political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), that gave us the opportunity to fly its flag at the March 18, 2023 governorship election. I commend all the party leaders and members for working tirelessly to ensure APC’s victory at the polls.