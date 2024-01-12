Tinubu Appoints New CEOs For National Theatre, 10 Others

President Bola Tinubu has appointed 11 new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

This was announced in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The appointed CEOs are Tony Akerele, who was appointed as the Director-General, National Theatre; Dr. Shaibu Husseini, Director-General, National Films and Censors Board; Obi Asika, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture; Aisha Adamu Augie, Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture; and Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan, Chief Conservator, National War Museum.

Others are Ahmed Sodangi, Director-General, National Gallery of Art; Chaliya Shagaya, Director-General, National Institute of Archaeology and Museums Studies; Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana, Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria; Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Ali Nuhu, Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation; and Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed, Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments

According to the statement, Tinubu charged the appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust.

See the full statement below:

On the same day, Tinubu approved the appointment of a Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) to be domiciled in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

There are:

(1) MDGIF Governing Council Chairman — Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas)

(2) MDGIF Executive Director — Mr. Oluwole Adama

(3) MDGIF Governing Council Secretary — Mr. Joseph Tolorunshe

(4) NMDPRA Chief Executive — Engr. Farouk Ahmed

(5) Representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

(6) Representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance

(7) MDGIF Independent Member — Ms. Amina Maina (North-East)

(8) MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Edet David Ubong (South-South)

(9) MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Tajudeen Bolaji Musa (South-West)