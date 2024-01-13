Cameroon Skipper Aboubakar Ruled Out Of AFCON Opener

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar will miss his team’s opening group game at the Africa Cup of Nations against Guinea due to injury, the team’s coaching staff told AFP on Saturday.

The Besiktas striker pulled out of a training session on Friday with a left thigh issue, but tests carried out revealed only a “minor injury”, the Cameroon team doctor said in a statement.

It was initially feared the problem could rule the 31-year-old Aboubakar out of the tournament.

READ ALSO: Peseiro Insists Super Eagles Team Is Balanced Ahead Of AFCON

Cameroon face Guinea on Monday before a heavyweight clash with defending champions Senegal on January 19. They face Gambia four days later in their final Group C match.

Aboubakar, who scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Egypt in the 2017 final, has not played since December 9 after being dropped from the first-team squad at Besiktas.

AFP