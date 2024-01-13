‘I’m Done’: Terry G Says ‘Quitting Music’

Nigerian singer Oche Gabriel Amanyi better known as Terry G says he is “quitting music”.

But he did not give reasons for his decision which may not have come as a surprise to his fans and music lovers across Nigeria and the world.

“A big thank you to my fans for staying through with me all these years. I really appreciate you all. It has been amazing years back-to-back. Thank you all for the love,” the Akpako Master singer began in a Saturday Instagram post.

“But I’m about to make a big announcement. I know it’s going to hurt a lot of people but I’ve my personal reasons. I’m quitting music. I’m done. And I really appreciate you guys for showing me so much love.”