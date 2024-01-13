Police Arrest 15 Suspects For Banditry, Kidnapping, Others In Niger State

Niger State Police Command has arrested 15 suspects for various offenses ranging from banditry, kidnapping, arms dealing, car theft, defilement/rape, thuggery and having illicit drugs.

The State Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Danmamman made this known during a press briefing held at the command headquarters in Minna on Saturday, saying it is in furtherance to the commitment towards reducing crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the State.

He said that four suspected kidnappers were arrested and three locally made guns were recovered by a crack squad of the Command and Nasko Division with the aid of technical intelligence leading to the arrest of Abubakar Hussaini of Anaba village, Buba Mohammed of Maje village, Mainasara Muhammadu of Takalafia, Ibeto all in Nasko and Ibrahim Abdullahi of Kontagora.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Three ‘Notorious Motorcycle Snatchers’ In Niger State

According to him, the suspects invaded a residence at Isana village via Nasko, Magama Local Government Area (LGA), and kidnapped a male victim of about 20 years of age to an unknown destination. The suspects confessed to having collected a ransom of one million, six hundred thousand naira before his release.

One of the suspects Buba Mohammed also confessed to being a member of another syndicate that blocked Genge-Ibeto Road and kidnapped a female victim, ganged raped her by four men, and collected a ransom of one million naira.

Similarly, two suspected notorious armed bandits were arrested by the police command based on reliable information, the Crack Squad arrested one Rabiu Yusuf (known as Rabee) at Tungan-Mallam Market area of Paiko, Paikoro LGA.

During interrogation, he confessed to a series of kidnapping activities, and that he is a member of the Muware camp of bandits terrorizing the Beji, Maikunkele, Bosso, Gawu-Babangida, Sangeku, Bangi, Gulu, and Lapai areas of the State.

The suspects are under investigation and are cooperating with the police with more information that could lead to the arrest of those at large.