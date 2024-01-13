Rivers Crisis: We’ve Fulfilled Our Own Part Of Tinubu’s Conditions – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says his camp has fulfilled every condition parties involved in the political crisis in Rivers State agreed with President Bola Tinubu for the return of peace in the state.

The Minister made this comment during a visit to the Oba of Ogbaland in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Highness Eze Nnam Obi III, on Saturday.

Wike, who assured the king of his commitment for peace in the state, also said he is not going to disappoint the traditional ruler.

“We accepted whatever decision Mr President has taken and we have on our own part fulfilled every condition given by Mr President because I told you I will not let you down.

“It just to let you know that your request of making sure there is peace in the state of which you asked Mr President to intervene, we have accepted. And I want you to use this opportunity to continue to pray for Mr President for God to continue to give him wisdom to pilot the affairs of this nation,” the former Rivers State governor said.

Commending Tinubu for his intervention in the political face off between him and his successor in office, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Wike added, “He is not from this state. So many people have piloted the affairs of this country, crisis has engulfed other states and you hardly would see somebody to come out and say irrespective of the political party, I need peace in the state.

“If there is peace in the states, it will help peace in Nigeria. So, I will urge you and your council to continue to pray for Mr President for God to continue to give him wisdom to pilot the affaires of the country.”

The Minister was accompanied to the Palace of the Oba of Ogbaland by Senator Sam Anyanwu, Senator Barinada Mpigi and Chief Victor Giadom.

Also in his entourage were Timipire Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heinekin Lopobiri and Felix Obuah.

Tinubu’s Intervention

President Tinubu had to wade into the Rivers political crisis to restore peace, convening a meeting with Wike and Fubara.

The political gladiators reached a truce on Monday, December 18, 2023, after another round of meeting with President Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Also at the meeting were ex-Rivers governor, Peter Odili; and some traditional rulers from the state.

Vice President Kashim Shettima; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila were also part of the meeting.

Resolutions

However, after Monday’s meeting, the warring parties agreed that all matters instituted in the courts by Fubara, and his team, be withdrawn immediately.

Fubara, Wike, Amaewhule and other gladiators in the crisis signed the agreement made available to Channels Television. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, also signed the document.

The Wike camp also agreed that all impeachment proceedings initiated against the governor by the Rivers State House of Assembly be dropped immediately

The parties in the feud resolved to recognise the leadership of Martin Amaewhule in the Rivers State House of Assembly and not that of Edison Ehie.

The two camps agreed to recognise Amaewhule and his 26 allies who recently resigned from the PDP to the APC.

Other resolutions state thus:

“The remunerations and benefits of all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and their staff must be reinstated immediately and the Governor of Rivers State shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the Rivers State House of Assembly

“The Rivers State House of Assembly shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference and/or hindrance from the Executive arm of Government

“The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Fubara, shall re-present the state budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly

“The names of all commissioners in the Rivers State Executive Council who resigned their appointments because of the political crisis in the state should be resubmitted to the House of Assembly for approval

“There should not be a caretaker committee for the local governments in Rivers State. The dissolution of the Local Government administration is null and void and shall not be recognised.”