We’ll Protect Nigerians’ Rights, Regardless Of Religious, Ethnic Origins – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that the rights of all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and ethnic beliefs, will be protected under the current administration.

He stated this during a special prayer organized by the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya of Nigeria in honour of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, held in Lagos State.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President On Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Senator Shettima emphasized the importance of inclusivity and respect for religious freedom in a nation with a population of over 200 million people divided along religious and ethnic lines.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Establishes Panel To Probe N-Power, Other Social Investment Programmes

“In our diverse nation, it is our duty to ensure every Nigerian can practice their religion freely without fear or discrimination. We extend a hand of friendship to the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, commending your efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence among different religious communities,” he stated while delivering his keynote address on the theme, “Searching For A Compass In A Multicultural World”.

He called for collective action, stressing the need to build a nation with the bricks of compassion, justice, and fairness.

On his part, the President General of Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijjaniyya), Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, called on politicians, the business community, religious scholars, and traditional rulers to focus on Project Nigeria and work towards rebuilding the nation.

Also, the International Secretary of Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijjaniyya) Worldwide, Sheikh Mohammed Lamin Inyass, stressed the need for unity among the Muslim community, adding that Islam commands all Muslims to honour humanity irrespective of tribe or religion.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW