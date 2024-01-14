AFCON2023: Nwabali, Yusuf, Onyeka In As Uzoho, Chukwueze Make Eagles Bench

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peserio has chosen Stanley Nwabali, Al Hassan Yusuf and Frank Onyeka to lead the lines against Equatorial Guinea.

Nwabali who plies his trade with South African club Chippa United has been given the green light to man the goal.

Since the exit of Carl Ikeme, Nigeria’s goalkeeping department has struggled to find a suitable replacement.

Online trolls have subjected South African goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi and Serie A club Udinese. Maduka Okoye to severe criticism, with Okoye receiving death threats and insults about his appearance.

It has been no different for Uzoho as his performance has come under scrutiny, especially after he conceded two free-kick goals in this match against Saudi Arabia in a friendly last year.

Another surprising inclusion is Yusuf who replaces the injured Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi and starts ahead of Southampton’s Joe Aribo.

Onyeka who plays for English Premier League side Brentford will partner Yusuf in midfield

AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze would have to make do with a position on the Eagles’ bench as Ademola Lookman is Peserio’s preferred choice in attack.

The central defence has stand-in captain William Ekong and Semi Ajayi, while Moses Simon gets a starting spot.

Super Eagles Starting XI (4-2-3-1) vs Equatorial Guinea

Stanley Nwabali – Zaidu Sanusi, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, William Ekong (Captain) – Frank Onyeka, Alhassan Yusuf – Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon – Victor Osimhen