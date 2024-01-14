Excited Kano Residents Welcome Gov Yusuf Home After Supreme Court Verdict

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has returned to the state two days after the Supreme Court affirmed his victory at the March 18, 2023 governorship polls.

Earlier, the Court of Appeal and the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sacked the governor, but on Friday, the apex court reversed the decision of the lower courts.

On Sunday, people thronged to the streets as the governor arrived in Tamburawa, Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State.

As early as 6 am, supporters and well-wishers of Governor Yusuf, trooped out to Chiroma town, a border bordering Kano and Kaduna eagerly waiting for the arrival of Governor Yusuf, who decided to come to the state capital rather than taking a flight.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Reverses Sack Of Gov Yusuf, Affirms His Election

As soon as the Governor arrived Kwanar Dangora the mammoth crowds busted into singing and dancing, having passed through some major towns in the neighbouring Kaduna State, acknowledging cheers from the people there.

As at the time of filling this report, Governor Yusuf’s convoy is expected to drive straight to Filin Mahaha in Kano metropolis where he will address the people later in the day.

Yusuf is coming to Kano for the first time since the Supreme Court Judgement that affirmed him as the duly elected governor of the state.

Yusuf’s Court Of Appeal Sack

Friday’s verdict is coming about two months after a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Moore Adumein, in a unanimous judgement sacked Governor Yusuf and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the exercise.

The Court of Appeal, in addition to that, disqualified Governor Yusuf as a candidate in the election on the grounds that he was not a member of the NNPP as of the time of the election.

The three-person panel would also deduct 165,663 votes from Yusuf’s total votes claiming the votes are invalid because the ballot papers were not stamped or signed.

In its judgement, the court maintained it acted in the public interest when it permitted the APC to tender papers during the trial since INEC had given the APC access to materials piecemeal to undermine the petitioner’s claim.

It also ruled that the 1999 Constitution did not support Yusuf’s lawyer, Wole Olanipekun’s contention that the APC should have included its candidate Ganuwa as a party in the tribunal proceedings because a candidate is allowed to be represented by his political party during legal procedures.

According to the court, political parties are required by the 1999 Constitution to maintain a membership register and provide it to INEC and the tribunal upon request.