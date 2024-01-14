Injured Berrettini Pulls Out Of Australian Open

Injured former top-10 star Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the Australian Open on Sunday on the eve of a blockbuster first-round clash with Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Italian, a 2022 semi-finalist, withdrew with a foot problem, tournament organisers said.

“Wishing @MattBerrettini a speedy recovery after being forced to withdraw from Melbourne with a right foot injury,” the ATP Tour said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Seventh-seed Tsitsipas, who was beaten in last year’s final by Novak Djokovic, will instead face Belgian lucky loser Zizou Bergs.

Berrettini has not competed since last year’s US Open, where he retired from his second-round match due to an ankle injury.

AFP