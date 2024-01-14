Rivers Community Chair Shot Dead, Family Demands Justice

The Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Mgboshimini in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state has been shot and killed by assailants.

It was gathered that the CDC Chairman identified as Chief Ndidi Livingstone was killed in front of his church, the Peculiar Faith Ministries in the Rumueme area of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

His elder brother, Godspower Livingstone, narrating how his sibling was killed said, “I was in the house when I heard that my immediate younger brother, Ndidi Livingstone, has been shot dead at the gate of Peculiar Faith Ministries, his own church at Rumueme waterside.

He said the late community chairman was shot by assailants in his head and stomach.

“My call is that police and other law enforcement agencies should try and see what they can do towards the death of my our brother. We need justice,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, said, “We are aware of the incident and we are trying to unravel the circumstances surrounding what transpired and to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“No arrest has been made so far but the CP has put motion in top gear to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.”