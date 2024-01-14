Three Dead In Ogun Auto Crash

Three passengers have died in a road accident along the Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the accident happened on Saturday night.

READ ALSO: NASS Postpones Plenary Resumption To Jan 30

Spokesperson for the FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, said the crash involved an Iveco truck with plate number AA414ZY and a Cabster Pick-Up with plate number ZUR 601ZY.

The cause of the accident was said to be excessive speed making the vehicles lose control and crash.

She stated that the bodies of the dead were said to have been taken away by the family members for burial.

The statement partly read, “The fatal crash occurred at about 2300 hrs late last night, involving 02 vehicles with registration numbers AA414ZY IVECO TRUCK AND A CABSTER PICK UP ZUR 601ZY

“A total of 04 persons were involved all male adults. Unfortunately, three persons were recorded dead and one person was unhurt.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control and crash. The dead bodies were taken by family.”