Two Dead As Truck Crushes Okada Plying ‘One-Way’ In Lagos

Two persons have died after a truck crushed a motorcycle plying one-way by Barracks Bus-stop inward Iyana-Iba along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) disclosed this in a statement on Saturday by its Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq.

He said LASTMA operatives recovered the bodies trapped under an empty long ‘Man-Diesel’ truck by Barracks Bus-stop along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

“While these two motorcycle passengers died instantly, the rider later died at a hospital around Satellites Town,” the statement read.

“While the truck driver ran away after the accident, policemen from Onireke Police Division took away the recovered two bodies.”

Taofiq said that preliminary investigations revealed that a truck driver while at top speed lost control as a result of a rear busted tyre and rammed into a motorcycle plying one-way by Barracks Bus-stop inward Iyana-Iba along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Ogunremi Olanrewaju, LASTMA Commander, Area D, who led the recovery operations and his team immediately evacuated the truck and motorcycle off the road for an unhindered free-vehicular movement around the Expressway.

On his part, LASTMA General Manager, Bakare-Oki Olalekan while warning truck drivers to always stop over-speeding, however, appealed to motorcycle operators to stop plying one-way, including all restricted routes across the state.