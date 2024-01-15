Bonmati Wins FIFA Best Women’s Player In 2023

Aitana Bonmati was crowned FIFA’s women’s player of the year on Monday after winning the World Cup with Spain and leading Barcelona to Champions League glory during an exceptional 2023.

The 25-year-old completed a clean sweep of individual accolades for the past 12 months after also winning the Ballon d’Or, Golden Ball for player of the World Cup and UEFA’s player of the year.

“A couple of weeks ago when 2023 came to an end I was nostalgic because 2023 was an exceptional and unique year I will remember for the rest of my life,” said Bonmati.

“I’m proud of being part of a powerful generation of women who are changing the rules of the game and the world.”

