Hamas Announces Death Of Two Israeli Hostages In New Video

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday released a new video announcing the death of two Israeli hostages who were taken to Gaza on October 7.

The video showed a woman hostage named in Israeli media as Noa Argamani, 26, speaking under duress, revealing that two men she was held captive with had been killed in captivity.

It was not clear when the video was taken.

In a statement released with the video, Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said the two men were killed in “the Zionist army’s bombing”.

On Sunday, Hamas released another video showing Argamani along with two men hostages who were seen alive. The same men were announced dead in Monday’s video.

Israeli media have named the two men as Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itay Svirsky, 38.

AFP